Apple addresses iPhone 15 overheating with a new iOS 17 update

iOS 17.0.3 is now available to deal with a problem ‘that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.’

By Richard Lawler, a senior editor following news across tech, culture, policy, and entertainment. He joined The Verge in 2021 after several years covering news at Engadget.

The iPhone 15 Pro (blue titanium) and 15 Pro Max (white titanium) standing next to one another.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Over the weekend, Apple blamed several factors for reports of iPhone 15s running hot, pointing to problems with specific apps like Instagram and Uber, post-transfer background processing, and unspecified bugs in iOS 17. Today, the company released a new software update with patch notes saying that iOS 17.0.3 “addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.”

iPhone screenshot showing the details of the iOS 17.0.3 update.
iOS 17.0.3 patch notes
Image: Wes Davis

Checking for the newest update from your device should snag the update, which is shown as a 423.2MB download from Apple.

There had been some speculation that hardware issues, perhaps from the iPhone 15’s more powerful processor or titanium components, contributed to the sweaty iPhone experience, but Apple’s statements to Forbes and other outlets tied the issue mostly to the software, in addition to heating that could happen with USB-C chargers.

Once you’ve installed the update, let us know if you’re having a hot iPhone 15 experience or if things have started to cool off.

Apple had already released one post-iPhone 15 launch patch to deal with problems some new owners had while transferring data, and it’s currently beta testing a more significant iOS 17.1 update.

