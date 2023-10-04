Artifact will let you generate images with AI for your posts

Just one week after adding the ability to post , Artifact announced on Wednesday that users can now use AI to generate cover art for their content. The company says the feature will add “eye-catching images” that’ll help users better tell their stories.

Up until recently, Artifact was an AI-powered news app from Instagram’s co-founders that aggregated news and links around the internet. By adding the ability to directly share and personalize content, it’s becoming even more of a rival to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

The new Artifact feature is available on the latest versions of the app on iOS and Android. To access it, users need to create a post, click on the “+” icon in the photo frame, and select “Create with AI.” Afterward, they can type up a description or some keywords — like, for example, “climate” to generate an image of, say, a natural landscape. Users can also specify a style, genre, or medium, like “anime” or “digital art,” and save the image created by the tool. If they don’t like the image, users can either type up the same prompts or try new ones.