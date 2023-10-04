There’s already a Pixel 8 teardown video

Google only officially took the wraps off the Pixel 8 just hours ago, and people are already tearing it down. In a video posted to YouTube, PBKreviews offers an early look at all the hardware packed behind the phone’s 6.2-inch OLED screen.

The video starts off with PBKreviews carefully removing the display, which features a fingerprint sensor that’s attached to the inside. After attempting to take out the 4,575mAh battery with the included pull tab, PBKreviews loosens up the adhesive beneath the battery with isopropyl alcohol and removes it using a pry tool instead.

Here’s a look at the Pixel 8’s main 50MP sensor and 12MP ultrawide camera. Screenshot: PBKreviews via YouTube

Next, PBKreviews removes the 10.5MP selfie camera and pops off the 50MP main sensor, along with the 12MP ultrawide camera. The video also shows off the placeholder for the mmWave 5G antenna (which Verizon is charging an extra $100 for). On the device’s main board, you can see the proximity and ambient light sensors and RAM. There’s also a USB-C port that’s soldered to the board, which PBKreviews says could make it harder to replace.