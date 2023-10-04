Google releases Gmail app for Wear OS

Google is rolling out a Gmail app for Wear OS that will allow smartwatch wearers to view their inbox and open messages. The announcement comes a few months after the app’s initial announcement at Google I/O in May.

The app (first spotted on the Google Play Store by 9to5Google) allows users to check their email from the comfort of their Pixel Watch. Per 9to5, you can refresh your inbox, scroll full emails, and switch between multiple accounts from the watch interface. New email notifications can also be displayed on the watch’s face.

The Pixel Watch 2 was also launched today. Photo by Victoria Song / The Verge