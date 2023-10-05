Samsung’s SmartTag2 is smaller and lasts longer

Samsung is announcing a new version of its SmartTag item trackers at its Developer Conference today. The aptly named SmartTag2 is the company’s second-generation locator device and now features longer battery life, more durability amongst the elements, and better signal penetration with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), so you can find it even if it ends up underground, according to Samsung.

SmartTag2 is also smaller than the previous model, so it can fit into tinier spots in your bags and live low-key between your keys. It now has a rated battery life of up to 700 days, which beats out the previous model at 165 days and even Apple’s AirTags, which last about one year on a single CR2032 battery. It’s not quite as long as Tile’s three-year battery on the sticker tracker, but Samsung's isn’t throwaway like many Tiles since SmartTag2 is powered by a CR2032 battery that you can replace.

Long battery life, and the battery is removable. Image: Samsung

If you’ve been worried about wet, dusty, or icy conditions when it comes to selecting an item tracker, you no longer have to with the new Samsung SmartTag2, as it now comes with an IP67 rating. The keyring is also larger to easily attach keyrings and has a metal ring on the inside for better durability.

Samsung also upgraded its SmartThings Find app, which now includes a full-screen map view and a new interface, plus newly registered SmartTags now have a shortcut in the app to find them faster. You do need a newer Samsung device to use the SmartTag2.