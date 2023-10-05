The last-gen Apple Watch Series 8 is nearly half off

The discount drops the last-gen flagship wearable down to roughly the same price as Apple’s budget-friendly option, the second-gen Apple Watch SE, which is on sale for $219.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s an excellent deal, given that the Apple Watch Series 8 offers health features the Watch SE lacks, like EKG, SpO2, and temperature sensors. That’s in addition to other useful capabilities like irregular heartbeat alerts, fall detection, and emergency calling. What you don’t get are the new Apple Watch Series 9’s S9 SiP and second-gen ultra wideband chip, which allows for faster performance, Apple’s double-tap feature, and more precise tracking. Nevertheless, the last-gen model is still an excellent wearable with support for watchOS 10 and a large, always-on display.