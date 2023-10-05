Microsoft’s faster and redesigned Teams app now available for Windows and Mac

Microsoft is rolling out a new and improved version of its Microsoft Teams chat client today. It has been rebuilt from the ground up to make it faster and easier to use and has been in preview since March. After years of development, Windows and Mac users can now freely install the new version of Microsoft Teams.

The new version of Teams is up to two times faster while using 50 percent less memory, according to Microsoft. That’s good news to anyone who uses Teams already, which has been particularly resource-hungry on older laptops and PCs. Installing the new Microsoft Teams app should be three times faster and launching or joining meetings two times faster, with the app now taking up 70 percent less disk space.

The new Microsoft Teams app. Image: Microsoft

All of these performance improvements are thanks to Microsoft ditching the Electron foundations of Teams and moving toward Microsoft’s Edge WebView2 technology. Microsoft has also moved to the React JavaScript library and focused on improving the Microsoft Teams design with the Fluent design language system for several UI improvements.

The new Teams has been in preview for months, but during that time, it was missing some features that Microsoft has now added to the final version. “We have made notable progress since the launch of new Teams in public preview,” says Microsoft product lead Anupam Pattnaik. “New Teams now has full feature parity for almost all features including custom line-of-business apps, third-party apps, breakout rooms, 7x7 video, call queues, PSTN calling, contextual search in chats and channels, cross-post a channel conversation, and more.”

New Microsoft Teams features will now be delivered exclusively on this new Teams client, so businesses will need to upgrade. There’s no migration required, though, so upgrading should be as simple as an update. Microsoft says “classic Teams” users will be automatically upgraded to new Teams in the coming months.

The new Teams app is the foundation for Copilot in Microsoft Teams. Image: Microsoft

The new Teams client also wasn’t available initially for Mac users earlier this year in preview, but with the final release for macOS, there are also improvements for Apple’s devices. “We’re also seeing significant performance improvements on Mac, including the ability to switch between chats and channels faster, and access relevant information quickly and efficiently with a faster scrolling experience,” says Microsoft. “Teams works natively on all Mac devices, including those with Apple silicon, giving Mac users an improved app experience.”

This new Microsoft Teams client is also the foundation for the company’s AI-powered Copilot push in Teams. You’ll be able to use Copilot in Teams to summarize meetings, read action items, and avoid long threads of conversations to get to the key points.