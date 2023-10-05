This limited-edition Flipper Zero is the latest transparent gadget

The Flipper Zero — which the company calls a “portable multi-tool for pentesters and geeks in a toy-like body,” Verge friend Chris Person calls “a Swiss Army Knife of antennas,” and my kids call “the meebo” because I use it to emulate Amiibos for them — is now available in a limited edition with a transparent shell. I could have made several sentences from that info, but it felt appropriate to the spirit of Flipper Zero to cram it all into one.

If you’re excited by the prospect of 18 clearly labeled GPIO ports, I’ve got great news. Image: Flipper Zero

Aside from the casing, the limited-edition translucent model is just like the other Flipper Zero units, with (among other things) RFID, NFC, sub-GHz, Bluetooth, USB-C, and a row of GPIO ports along the top so you can interface with other hardware. In July, the company added an app store, which makes it easier for dilettantes like me to find cool software for the Flipper Zero.

The transparent Flipper Zero is available in a limited edition of 7,500 units and costs the same as the regular model: $169.99 in the US. Unfortunately for the 400,000 or so people who already have a Flipper Zero, the transparent shell won’t be available separately — I did ask.

According to the press release:

The initial design of Flipper Zero drew inspiration from the fin-shaped devices, the сyberpunk aesthetic, Tamagotchi and retro gadgets of the 2000s, while the main character is inspired by the cyber-dolphin in William Gibson’s Johnny Mnemonic. The new see-through edition showcases its internal components and intricate design and represents the teams’ dedication to open source.