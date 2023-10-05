Skip to main content
Lego Animal Crossing is official — here’s the teaser and backstory

Lego is about to join Tom Nook in coveting your hard-earned bells.

By Sean Hollister, a senior editor and founding member of The Verge who covers gadgets, games, and toys. He spent 15 years editing the likes of CNET, Gizmodo, and Engadget.

Animated Animal Crossing minifigures
Tom Nook, Isabelle, Julian, Kapp’n, Marshall, Rosie, and... my wife and I don’t recognize the others right now.
Image: Lego via Jay’s Brick Blog

We still don’t have a Legend of Zelda or Metroid set, but Lego is slowly working its way through Nintendo’s most popular IP — today, it’s announcing that Animal Crossing is officially making its way to bricks.

We don’t have any sets to show you yet, just the teaser you see above that shows off some of the minifigs in animated form. No release dates, either. But Animal Crossing Lego isn’t coming out of left field.

Last month, leaks suggested there would be at least five sets ranging between $14.99 and $74.99 coming next March, topping out at 535 pieces. I’m hoping that’s wrong since those are pretty small part counts for minifigure scale sets, but it could be that Lego’s making these more accessible to kids or that they’ll be larger-scale and / or have spaced-out parts like the Lego Mario, Donkey Kong, and Sonic the Hedgehog sets.

Fans have been asking for this for years — many submitted Animal Crossing designs to the Lego Ideas program, and two of them made to the 10,000 votes required for Lego to consider producing an official set.

This is not an official Lego Animal Crossing set.
This is not an official Lego Animal Crossing set.
Image: Lego Ideas

But both of those sets were rejected, including one by former Lego designer Tiago Catarino, who helped make Ship in a Bottle.

And the other rejected set was weirdly wiped off Lego Ideas’ website, though it got adapted by a Lego knockoff company called Super18K.

“Aminal Corssing.”
“Aminal Corssing.”
Image: Super18K

Will Lego’s sets satisfy? I can’t wait to see.

