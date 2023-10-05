Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a live-action adaptation

Get ready for a live-action adaptation of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 universe. The game developer is teaming up with Anonymous Content, a media company that has worked on series like True Detective and Shantaram, on a new “live-action project” based on the popular video game.

It might be a while until we see anything from the adaptation; “the new project is at an early development stage and has currently commenced searching for a screenwriter to tell a brand-new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077,” according to a Thursday press release. But if you’re looking for new stories in Night City after finishing the recently released and very good Phantom Liberty expansion to the main video game, this seems like an interesting project to keep your eye on.