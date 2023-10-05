Skip to main content
Samsung is adding support for mobile driver’s licenses to Samsung Wallet

Arizona and Iowa will be the first states to support them.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

Samsung is going to let customers in Arizona and Iowa add their driver’s licenses to Samsung Wallet beginning later this month, Samsung’s Sally Hyesoon Jeong said onstage at the 2023 Samsung Developer Conference on Thursday. It’s unclear when more states might be supported, but Jeong did say that starting next year, Samsung customers will also “be able to use the Samsung Wallet to authenticate your driver’s license online.”

The new feature brings Samsung on closer footing with Apple and Google, which both also offer the ability to save driver’s licenses from select states in their mobile wallets. Arizona became the first state to officially support Apple’s solution in March 2022, and as tracked by 9to5Mac, Colorado, Maryland, and Georgia also support the feature. Google added support for IDs and driver’s licenses in Google Wallet in June, starting first with Maryland. California is piloting a mobile driver’s license / ID card, but it’s available through a separate CA DMV Wallet app.

