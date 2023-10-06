What a perfect time, then, for the Pixel Buds Pro to drop to a new low price. You can get Google’s flagship wireless earbuds for just $134.99 ($65 off) at Wellbots when you use code VERGE65 at checkout until October 11th. The Pixel Buds Pro are some of the best earbuds you can buy today, particularly if you’re a Pixel phone owner and want to take advantage of exclusive features like Google’s Clear Calling. But they’re not just about software tricks — they also offer very good noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity, lengthy battery life, and a decent transparency mode. Sadly, today’s deal does not include the upcoming blue color option that Google just announced, but Wellbots has the charcoal and fog colors on offer.

Another Google product that’s one of our top picks and currently on sale is the wired Nest Doorbell, which you can currently get for $149.99 at Wellbots instead of the usual $179.99 when using code VERGE30 before October 11th.

The latest Nest Doorbell records a wide, 145-degree angle view at 960 x 1280 resolution with HDR, and it also offers a 6x zoom when you need to look closer at details. If you subscribe to Google’s $3.99 per month membership, you get added features like package detection and facial recognition that tells you when familiar people appear at your door. It also syncs up with the Google Home app for easy access via Google Assistant smart devices, so you can see who is at your door on a connected Nest Hub, for example. The wired Nest Doorbell comes in four simple colors to best blend in with your home decor.