It’s been a week of Google news, both on the announcement stage and even in the courtroom. While the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro may have received much of the attention at the Made by Google keynote, Google also announced a sizable software update coming for its Pixel Buds Pro that includes automated conversation detection and increased voice call bandwidth.
What a perfect time, then, for the Pixel Buds Pro to drop to a new low price. You can get Google’s flagship wireless earbuds for just $134.99 ($65 off) at Wellbots when you use code VERGE65 at checkout until October 11th. The Pixel Buds Pro are some of the best earbuds you can buy today, particularly if you’re a Pixel phone owner and want to take advantage of exclusive features like Google’s Clear Calling. But they’re not just about software tricks — they also offer very good noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity, lengthy battery life, and a decent transparency mode. Sadly, today’s deal does not include the upcoming blue color option that Google just announced, but Wellbots has the charcoal and fog colors on offer.
Another Google product that’s one of our top picks and currently on sale is the wired Nest Doorbell, which you can currently get for $149.99 at Wellbots instead of the usual $179.99 when using code VERGE30 before October 11th.
The latest Nest Doorbell records a wide, 145-degree angle view at 960 x 1280 resolution with HDR, and it also offers a 6x zoom when you need to look closer at details. If you subscribe to Google’s $3.99 per month membership, you get added features like package detection and facial recognition that tells you when familiar people appear at your door. It also syncs up with the Google Home app for easy access via Google Assistant smart devices, so you can see who is at your door on a connected Nest Hub, for example. The wired Nest Doorbell comes in four simple colors to best blend in with your home decor.
Okay, who put in an order for more deals?
- The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight is also on a sizable discount from Wellbots — just use code VERGE80 at checkout to drop its price from $279.99 to $199.99. The floodlight offers 1080p recording of your yard or driveway, with the camera flanked by 2,400-lumen lights that can be set to turn on when they detect motion. Read our floodlight buying guide.
- Google’s Nest Wifi Pro mesh router is on sale in a one-pack for $159.99 ($40 off) at Wellbots with code VERGE40 or in a two-pack for $219.99 ($80 off) with code — you guess it — VERGE80. The Nest Wifi Pro is an excellent Wi-Fi 6E-compatible router if you don’t need speeds beyond one gigabit. Plus, its rounded design with light and soft colors looks less overtly tech-y, making it easier to blend in with your home decor.
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is once again back down to $39.99 ($30 off) at Target (PS5, Xbox). That’s as low as the lightsaber-wielding action-adventure game gets, and it recently received a large patch that fixed some performance and graphical issues.
- The latest Apple Watch SE in its smaller 40mm size is on sale at Amazon for $219.99 ($29 off) when you click the on-page coupon. If you don’t care if you’re missing an always-on display on your smartwatch, it’s hard to beat the SE’s value. It’s got the same processor as last year’s Apple Watch Series 8 and has just a few fewer sensors (blood oxygen, EKG, and temperature sensor), but it’s more than capable of notifications and basic fitness tracking.
- The Razer Kishi V2 is selling for its lowest price of $79.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. The mobile game controller comes with Lightning (for iPhone 14 and older) or USB-C (Android / iPhone 15), allowing you to play mobile and streamed console / PC games on your phone with a proper gamepad.
- If you’re a free Target Circle member, you can get a Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 bundle that includes the instant film camera in lilac purple, a 10-shot pack of Instax Mini color film, and an idea book, all for $66.99 ($23 off) at checkout.