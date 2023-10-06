Silent Hill: Ascension premieres on Halloween

Silent Hill: Ascension, the interactive streaming series set in the universe of the classic horror games, will have its “world premiere” on October 31st at 9PM ET, says Jacob Navok, the game’s executive producer and CEO of developer Genvid. If you want to take part you’ll be able to participate through Ascension’s iOS and Android apps, or by visiting Ascension.com.

“I use the phrase ‘world premiere’ intentionally because Silent Hill: Ascension is not a game,” Navok explains. “It is a streaming series where you, the audience, participate live to determine what happens. You, and the rest of the community, will decide the fate of its characters.” That doesn’t mean Ascension is live-action, however. It’s very much a video game-looking experience.

Interactive elements could include quicktime events, where if enough of the audience fails then the character fails with them, as well as puzzles.