The best price ever on Sharge’s transparent batteries and retro Mac chargers

Ever heard of Sharge? The company is arguably just as responsible as Nothing for bringing transparent gadgets back — its see-through batteries swarmed social media and have inspired a wave of copycats. Less famously, it sells a kickass charger shaped like a classic Mac that offers 67 watts of USB-C PD charging across three ports despite its tiny frame.

They all tend to be pricey, but through October 11th, almost all of its chargers and power banks are on sale for their best prices ever — after you clip the Amazon coupon codes, anyhow.

Shargeek 130 (aka Storm 2) $ 170 $ 230 26 % off $ 170 $ 170 $ 230 26 % off This 93.5Wh pack has 100W USB-C output, 100W USB-C input, has a DC jack for input and output, as well as secondary USB-C and USB-A outputs that can run in tandem. There’s an integrated screen that can show simultaneous input and output. The batteries aren’t blue like in the image. $170 at Amazon

Shargeek 130 (aka Storm 2 Slim) $ 119 $ 200 41 % off $ 119 $ 119 $ 200 41 % off This slimmer 72Wh model ditches the DC barrel jack and second USB-C port but adds larger cells and a higher total output of 130W. You still only get 100W USB-C output, though, and it charges slower at 65W. I prefer the larger one. $119 at Amazon

I do want to caution you: while the transparent batteries are very cool, they run a little hot — I’ve sometimes found they stopped charging my most demanding devices due to overheating. That and an unreliable battery percentage meter have been my only issues so far:

My favorite item is absolutely Sharge’s Retro 67, though — that tiny Mac charger I told you about. It’s a bit bigger than the purse-friendly Retro 35, but at 2.2 x 1.5 x 1.5 inches, it’s incredibly small for what it does.

Sharge Retro 67 $ 50 $ 80 38 % off $ 50 $ 50 $ 80 38 % off This tiny Mac is powerful enough to charge a Mac — well, a MacBook Air anyhow. It advertises 67W from one port, 45W + 20W from two, or 45W + 15W + the remainder with three. Its Matrix-eqsue dot readout changes to a number of watts that are currently in use. $50 at Amazon

Sharge Retro 35 $ 30 $ 59 49 % off $ 30 $ 30 $ 59 49 % off This one’s even smaller — under two inches in every dimension — but just has a single 35W USB-C port and a single LED indicator instead of a dot display: white = no load, yellow = over 0.3W, blue = over 13W, green = over 21W. $30 at Amazon

The whole Sharge sale. Image: Sharge