Redfall finally gets a performance mode on Xbox

Arkane Studios detailed everything new in Redfall’s Game Update 2 in a blog post on its website . In addition to the performance mode, the update adds things stealth takedowns, more enemies in the open world, some changes to controller settings, improvements to screen narration, and a lot more. It seems like a pretty substantial patch.

Will it be enough for a Cyberpunk 2077-style turnaround, though? I’m dubious about that — I liked the at-launch Cyberpunk 2077, which I actually finished, a lot more than I liked the at-launch Redfall, which I stopped playing after a few hours. Fingers crossed, though. And Arkane has already promised that two DLC characters are in the works, so there should be more news about Redfall to look forward to some point down the line.