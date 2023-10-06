Skip to main content
Redfall finally gets a performance mode on Xbox

The performance mode wasn’t there at launch, but five months after Redfall first came out, it’s finally present thanks to a new update.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

A screenshot from Redfall.
Image: Bethesda Softworks

Remember Redfall? The blood-sucking shooter with soul-crushing problems? The game that released in May without a 60fps performance mode on Xbox? The game that, according to a Eurogamer article from earlier on Friday, hardly anyone has been playing on Steam? Well, it got a big new update on Friday — including that long-awaited performance mode.

Arkane Studios detailed everything new in Redfall’s Game Update 2 in a blog post on its website. In addition to the performance mode, the update adds things stealth takedowns, more enemies in the open world, some changes to controller settings, improvements to screen narration, and a lot more. It seems like a pretty substantial patch.

Will it be enough for a Cyberpunk 2077-style turnaround, though? I’m dubious about that — I liked the at-launch Cyberpunk 2077, which I actually finished, a lot more than I liked the at-launch Redfall, which I stopped playing after a few hours. Fingers crossed, though. And Arkane has already promised that two DLC characters are in the works, so there should be more news about Redfall to look forward to some point down the line.

