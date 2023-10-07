Hisense’s affordable, HDR-ready U6K TV has hit an all-time low

Happy Saturday, dear readers! As you might have seen, Amazon has already begun to roll out a bevy of deals and discounts ahead of its fall Prime Day event next week. However, Amazon isn’t the only retailer currently slinging noteworthy discounts on Echo speakers, robot vacuums, and 4K TVs. Best Buy is also matching many of Amazon’s current promos, including Amazon’s terrific discount on the Hisense U6K, which drops the 55-inch TV down to just under $400 ($80 off).
Although TCL TVs have been the go-to budget recommendation for the last decade or so, Hisense has really upped the ante in recent years. The U6K Series is a great example of a 4K ULED TV that punches above its weight with great color and contrast, low input lag, and Google’s built-in TV software. Admittedly, its gaming chops are a bit limited — it lacks support for HDMI 2.1 and its refresh rate is capped at a mere 60Hz — but it's hard to complain about it skimping on some of the high-end specs given the low price tag and what it does offer.
2023 Hisense U6K Series 4K QLED (55-inch)
Hisense’s U6K TV supports 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and Google TV built-in. It also comes with support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and full-array local dimming, allowing for better contrast and black levels.
Having released them multiple years in a row now, it’s safe to say that Nintendo is no stranger to releasing discounted holiday bundles. This year, however, Nintendo is offering an Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed bundle for the Switch Lite — you know, in addition to the standard Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle it kicks out every year.
For those thinking of picking up a Switch Lite, know that there are currently two “Aloha” editions to choose from, each of which features a leaf design printed on the back and comes with a download code for New Horizons (a $60 value). Target is currently selling Isabelle’s for $199.99, while Walmart is offering Timmy and Tommy’s for $199. Sadly, neither bundle includes the Happy Home Paradise DLC, which means you’ll have to pony up an additional $24.99 or pick up a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription if you really want to get cozy this winter.
Nintendo’s latest bundle for the Switch Lite includes a digital copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and comes in two distinct colors: pink or blue.
This is not technically a deal, but if you’re a fan of The Verge — which we assume you are given you’re reading this — we encourage you to check out our first collab with dbrand. The Verge x dbrand Block and Monogram collection offers some amazing skins decked out in Verge-created art, allowing you to easily adorn your Pixel 8, iPhone 15, Galaxy S23 Plus, and a range of other devices with some custom artwork. The skins start at $19.95 a pop, and you can even clad your gaming console or MacBook in our beautiful Blurple colorway.
Available in either skin or case designs, the Monogram can be paired with a custom wallpaper for a complete look, front to back. Pricing varies by device.
Blocks features a repeating pattern using the signature Verge colors. It looks great on devices large and small. Pricing varies by device.
Deals, discounts, and other ways to save this weekend
- Hori’s Split Pad Pro, the best Nintendo Switch controller for playing in handheld mode, is now on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $40.99 ($9 off). The split controllers forgo motion controls and HD rumble, but they’re a nice alternative to Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers for those who want something that’s larger and more comfortable over longer play sessions. Read our impressions.
- Bose is gearing up to release a slate of new headphones later this month; however, if you’re not willing to pay $429 for the upcoming QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, you can still grab the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 at Amazon and Best Buy for $299 ($80 off). They still offer top-notch noise cancellation, even if it's not the best in the biz, as well as a phenomenal voice call quality. Read our review.
- Now through October 11th, Sharge is discounting a number of its quirky USB-C chargers on Amazon — including the Sharge Retro 67, which is down to $49.99 ($30 off) thanks to an on-page coupon. Not only is the three-port, 67W charger powerful enough to juice a MacBook Air, but it also sports a Matrix-esque dot readout that allows you to see the number of watts currently in use.
- If you want a smart lock that doesn’t look like a smart lock, the Level Bolt is on sale at Amazon for $140 ($60 off), matching its lowest price to date. The straightforward, Bluetooth-equipped lock can fit entirely within your existing deadbolt, letting you use the hardware you already own and unlock your door via an app or your voice (assuming you own a HomePod Mini or another Apple Home hub). Read our guide to the best smart locks.