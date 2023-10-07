Hisense’s affordable, HDR-ready U6K TV has hit an all-time low

Although TCL TVs have been the go-to budget recommendation for the last decade or so, Hisense has really upped the ante in recent years. The U6K Series is a great example of a 4K ULED TV that punches above its weight with great color and contrast, low input lag, and Google’s built-in TV software. Admittedly, its gaming chops are a bit limited — it lacks support for HDMI 2.1 and its refresh rate is capped at a mere 60Hz — but it's hard to complain about it skimping on some of the high-end specs given the low price tag and what it does offer.

Having released them multiple years in a row now, it’s safe to say that Nintendo is no stranger to releasing discounted holiday bundles. This year, however, Nintendo is offering an Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed bundle for the Switch Lite — you know, in addition to the standard Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle it kicks out every year.

For those thinking of picking up a Switch Lite, know that there are currently two “Aloha” editions to choose from, each of which features a leaf design printed on the back and comes with a download code for New Horizons (a $60 value). Target is currently selling Isabelle’s for $199.99, while Walmart is offering Timmy and Tommy’s for $199. Sadly, neither bundle includes the Happy Home Paradise DLC, which means you’ll have to pony up an additional $24.99 or pick up a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription if you really want to get cozy this winter.

This is not technically a deal, but if you’re a fan of The Verge — which we assume you are given you’re reading this — we encourage you to check out our first collab with dbrand. The Verge x dbrand Block and Monogram collection offers some amazing skins decked out in Verge-created art, allowing you to easily adorn your Pixel 8, iPhone 15, Galaxy S23 Plus, and a range of other devices with some custom artwork. The skins start at $19.95 a pop, and you can even clad your gaming console or MacBook in our beautiful Blurple colorway.

Verge x dbrand Monogram $ 20 Available in either skin or case designs, the Monogram can be paired with a custom wallpaper for a complete look, front to back. Pricing varies by device. $20 at dbrand

Verge x dbrand Blocks $ 20 Blocks features a repeating pattern using the signature Verge colors. It looks great on devices large and small. Pricing varies by device. $20 at dbrand

Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) / Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!