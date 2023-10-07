The Epic v. Google witness list: Andy Rubin, Sundar Pichai, and more to testify

It’s been almost 10 months since a trial date was set in Epic’s antitrust lawsuit against Google, and with all of the other big tech cases going on right now, including Google’s other antitrust proceedings, you’d be forgiven for forgetting about this one. But believe it or not, the trial will start in less than a month, on November 6th, in the United States District Court in California’s Northern District.

The court released a tentative list of witnesses, mostly executives and leads from both companies, on Thursday. Epic listed 53 witnesses it either will or might call, including Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Google and Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat, and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney.

Andy Rubin, one of the co-founders of the Android operating system and Essential, is also on the list. He worked at Google until 2014 when he left with a reported $90 million payout following allegations of sexual misconduct. He is listed in the court document as a “may call” witness, so it’s possible he won’t take the stand.

Other witnesses include two other Android co-founders — Nick Sears, who left Google in 2013 is on Epic’s list, while Rich Miner could be called by Google, where he still works. Epic also listed Activision CFO Armin Zerza and former Open Handset Alliance head Eric Chu.

Epic is suing Google over its Google Play store practices, alleging that, after Epic departed the Google Play store, Google launched an anticompetitive campaign to keep other developers from following suit, even going so far as to pay millions of dollars to some.