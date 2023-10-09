Google will stock Pixel 8 spare parts for seven years

Google isn’t just promising seven years of upgrades for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — the company says it’ll also stock spare parts for seven years as well.

“Parts will be available for seven years. That’s part of our commitment,” Soniya Jobanputra, director of product management at Google, told Android Authority. “[W]e need to make our parts available so you can keep your hardware alive for that long.”

While Google didn’t specifically tell the publication it’ll make those parts available to you, it’s hard to imagine otherwise. Not only does iFixit now sell repair parts for every modern Pixel phone with Google’s blessing and support — up to and including the Pixel Fold’s $900 screen — but right-to-repair will almost certainly be the law in Google’s own backyard next year.

We’re currently on the precipice of California signing its right-to-repair bill into law. That law would require companies to offer spare parts (and tools, and documentation) for at least seven years “after the last date a product model or type was manufactured.” The law likely wouldn’t go into effect until July 1, 2024 — but Google appears to be getting out ahead of it anyhow. The current text of the bill suggests it would cover devices sold since July 1st, 2021.

Google does not currently offer any way to repair a Pixel Watch. Perhaps the tentative California law will change that.