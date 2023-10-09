The Pixel 8A is curvy and colorful in these first-look leaks

Google just started selling its new $699 Pixel 8 and $999 Pixel 8 Pro, but a less expensive version is apparently already on the way: OnLeaks and Smartprix have teamed up again to offer unofficial renders of a roughly 6.1-inch Pixel 8A.

Like the Pixel 8, it’s a design with two rear cameras and a hole-punch selfie cam, and it’s curvy like the other new Pixel phones, too.

And you may not have to satisfy your curiosity with renders alone — because in September, Abhishek Yadav shared photos of this handset too:

Many journalists were a little skeptical about the images and the new rounded design last month — but the photos look almost identical to the leaked renders, and obviously Google did indeed go curvier with its new 8 and 8 Pro handsets.

It’s nice to see that Google is continuing to make its less expensive phone look premium; the company told Der Standard (via Android Central) that it’s not currently interested in producing a budget phone.