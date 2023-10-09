The Pixel 8A is curvy and colorful in these first-look leaks

Google just started selling its new $699 Pixel 8 and $999 Pixel 8 Pro, but a less expensive version is apparently already on the way: OnLeaks and Smartprix have teamed up again to offer unofficial renders of a roughly 6.1-inch Pixel 8A.
Like the Pixel 8, it’s a design with two rear cameras and a hole-punch selfie cam, and it’s curvy like the other new Pixel phones, too.
And you may not have to satisfy your curiosity with renders alone — because in September, Abhishek Yadav shared photos of this handset too:
Many journalists were a little skeptical about the images and the new rounded design last month — but the photos look almost identical to the leaked renders, and obviously Google did indeed go curvier with its new 8 and 8 Pro handsets.
It’s nice to see that Google is continuing to make its less expensive phone look premium; the company told Der Standard (via Android Central) that it’s not currently interested in producing a budget phone.
Both Yadav and Smartprix suggest the 8A will house the same Tensor G3 chip as its siblings, though it’s not clear if they have any inside info there. Given that Google’s gating Pixel 8 software features behind the Pro pricetag, I wonder what Google might hold back from the Pixel 8A?