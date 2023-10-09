John Riccitiello is out at Unity, effective immediately

Unity, the company behind the game development engine of the same name, has just announced that its president, CEO, and chairman John Riccitiello “will retire” effective immediately.

“The Board will initiate a comprehensive search process, with the assistance of a leading executive search firm, to identify a permanent CEO,” reads the press release, adding that James Whitehurst will step in as interim CEO, president, and board member. “Mr. Riccitiello will continue to advise Unity to ensure a smooth transition.”

Notably, Unity’s new interim CEO is an outsider: Whitehurst is an advisor at Silver Lake, a private equity firm that owns about 9 percent of Unity. (He also spent 12 years as CEO of Red Hat, an IBM subsidiary known for a specific flavor of Linux.)

While the press release makes no mention of it, this is happening amidst a giant game industry controversy after Unity introduced a new pricing model and retroactively changed its Terms of Service, breaking trust with many game developers in the process.

Some threatened to never use Unity again, or even switch to a new platform in the middle of developing their next game, because of the fees Unity planned to charge every time their games were installed — regardless of whether those installs were legitimate new purchases or whether their games were developed under a different previous agreement with Unity.

In addition to fears they might get hit with huge bills when the changes took effect, game developers pointed out malicious actors could band together to protest marginalized developers by repeatedly downloading and re-downloading their games. And, they were none too happy to see that Unity had removed its Terms of Service from GitHub, preventing developers from easily tracking changes there.

Many were quick to point the finger at Riccitiello personally for the new pricing scheme, given his history of making controversial statements and decisions around monetization in the past. Here’s my colleague Tom Warren:

On September 25th, Unity’s Marc Whitten repeatedly apologized for the incident, saying that he was “committed to making sure that we continue to work as hard as we can to earn your trust,” but some developers have decided that they simply don’t trust the company anymore.

“I don’t know of anyone formally retracting their ‘I won’t use unity ever again’ statement,” my colleague Ash Parrish, who’s been reporting on this Unity saga since the beginning, tells me. “I think folks will still use it for in-flight projects but increasingly look for ways out for their next ones.”