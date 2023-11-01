Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s last wave of DLC will be available for download on November 9th, Nintendo has announced. Like its five previous waves, the release will add eight additional tracks to the 2017 game and also include new playable characters Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette. The release concludes an ambitious program of extra content for the game that’s seen its total track list double from 48 to 96 tracks in total.

The eight tracks are split between two cups: the Acorn Cup and the Spiny Cup. These include Mario Kart Wii’s Rainbow Road and Daisy Circuit, DK Mountain from Double Dash, Rosalina’s Ice World from the 3DS, Bowser Castle 3 from the SNES, and Madrid Drive, Rome Avanti, and Piranha Plant Cove from Mario Kart Tour.

Aside from the new courses and characters, the update also includes new racing outfits for Mii characters, such as a Daisy racing suit that can be unlocked with a Daisy Amiibo, as well as a new Music Player feature.