Netflix will skip some ads if you binge-watch

Netflix will soon throw in an ad-free episode if you watch three episodes in a row.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

An illustration of the Netflix logo.
Illustration by Nick Barclay / The Verge

Netflix will soon start cutting down on commercials if you’re on a binge-watching kick. Starting at the beginning of next year, the streamer will toss in an ad-free episode after you’ve watched three episodes in a row.

That could make it a little less tempting to switch off what you’re watching. Netflix has mentioned the importance of keeping subscribers glued to their seats before, with the company saying last year that it thinks its “bingeable release model helps drive substantial engagement.”

In addition to the binge-watching update, Netflix also reported that its ad-supported plan has attracted 15 million monthly active users in the year following its launch. That’s a sign that the ads tier is still growing, as Netflix reported 5 million monthly active users streaming with ads in May.

With its most recent price hike, Netflix is nudging more of its users toward the $6.99-per-month ad-supported plan, which has proven lucrative for the company so far.

Netflix price hikes

PriceOct 2023Jan 2022Oct 2020Jan 2019Oct 2017Oct 2015Apr 2014Apr 2013July 2011
Premium (4K, 4 screens)$22.99$19.99$17.99$15.99$13.99$11.99$11.99$11.99N/A
Standard (HD, 2 screens)$15.49$15.49$13.99$12.99$10.99$9.99$8.99$7.99$7.99
Basic (No HD, 1 screen)$11.99$9.99$8.99$8.99$7.99$7.99$7.99N/AN/A
Standard with ads (HD, 2 screens)$6.99

