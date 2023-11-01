You can now order the USB-C Apple Pencil

Apple’s new entry-level Apple Pencil with a USB-C port for charging is now available to order, the company announced on Wednesday.

At $79, the new Apple Pencil is the company’s most affordable, and it comes with features like tilt sensitivity and the ability to attach magnetically to the side of an iPad. To charge the new Apple Pencil, you can slide the cap on the end to reveal the USB-C port.

However, the lower price means this third-generation Apple Pencil doesn’t have some nice features available on the company’s other Apple Pencils, such as pressure sensitivity (found on both the first- and second-generation models) or the ability to pair and charge wirelessly when magnetically attached to an iPad (which you can do with the second-generation model). You can see a full list of what features are available on each model on Apple’s website.

And even though it’s Apple’s cheapest Pencil, the new model is still quite expensive for what you’re getting. You can buy much cheaper 3rd-party styluses with similar features for around $20 on Amazon, and many of them seem to be very well-reviewed. (Though they’re offered by brands I’ve never heard of, so the actual quality may vary.)

Apple’s website shows that the new Apple Pencil would be delivered between November 3rd and November 7th if I ordered it right now. I can also order it for in-store pickup, and I’d be able to get it on November 8th.

While the new stylus is nice for those that may want it, Apple is long overdue to upgrade its iPad lineup. Unfortunately, it seems like Apple may not refresh any of its tablets until sometime next year.