Subaru is adopting Tesla’s EV charging port as holdout numbers dwindle

Subaru is hopping on the Tesla charging port bandwagon. The automaker has announced that it will adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for “certain” electric vehicles starting in 2025.
Subaru says it will also supply NACS charging adapters to customers who own or lease an EV with the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard in 2025. The company has been relatively slow to adopt EVs. It currently only offers the Solterra, and even that’s only as part of its partnership with Toyota; everything else is gas-powered. Subaru plans to add to its EV lineup, though, and it has three vehicles in the works that it’s supposed to reveal by 2026.
The adoption of the NACS charging port has ramped up significantly after Tesla opened up the NACS design last year. Subaru joins a lengthy list of other carmakers in adding support for the port, including Toyota, Ford, GM, Rivian, Volvo, Polestar, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, Fisker, Hyundai, and BMW. EV charging still has plenty of room for improvement here in the US, and it’s unclear whether adopting NACS will make things any better.
Subaru also isn’t the last big name to adopt the standard. We’re still waiting on Volkswagen and Stellantis to do the same.