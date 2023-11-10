The Nintendo Switch OLED and Xbox Series X are on sale with a $75 Dell gift card

In case you need a refresher, both are high-end consoles offering better performance and more storage than their cheaper siblings: the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series S . In comparison to the standard Switch, the OLED model also features a seven-inch OLED display with a sturdy kickstand. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X supports 4K gaming and a disc drive, so you can play both digital and physical titles.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay.

If you’re in the market for a basic fitness tracker that doesn’t cost a fortune, the Amazfit Band 7 is on sale for an all-time low price of $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s a terrific deal on a tracker that offers a lot of value for your money. It comes with an impressive feature set that includes support for heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen readings, stress tracking, and sleep tracking. Add in an OLED display and 18 hours of battery life, and it’s no wonder it’s one of our gift guide recommendations this year.