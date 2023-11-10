The Nintendo Switch OLED and Xbox Series X are on sale with a $75 Dell gift card

It’s been a good week for console deals. Earlier this week, the Asus ROG Ally fell to a new all-time low and the PlayStation 5 bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 dropped to $499 ($70 off). Now, Dell’s offering the black-and-white Nintendo Switch OLED console for $349.99 with a $75 Dell gift card, effectively dropping the price tag to $275. You also can use the gift card to pick up various games and accessories, like the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
But that’s not all. If you already own the Switch OLED, Dell is also selling the Xbox Series X for $449.99 ($50 off) and adding the same $75 gift card. That means you can also save on games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or controllers like Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.
In case you need a refresher, both are high-end consoles offering better performance and more storage than their cheaper siblings: the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series S. In comparison to the standard Switch, the OLED model also features a seven-inch OLED display with a sturdy kickstand. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X supports 4K gaming and a disc drive, so you can play both digital and physical titles.
If you’re in the market for a basic fitness tracker that doesn’t cost a fortune, the Amazfit Band 7 is on sale for an all-time low price of $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s a terrific deal on a tracker that offers a lot of value for your money. It comes with an impressive feature set that includes support for heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen readings, stress tracking, and sleep tracking. Add in an OLED display and 18 hours of battery life, and it’s no wonder it’s one of our gift guide recommendations this year.
More good deals to wrap up the week
- Speaking of gift guide picks, another one — the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Smarter Kit — is on sale for $79.99 ($20 off) from Amazon and Best Buy. The 10 modular light panels can brighten up any holiday party with millions of colors that beat to the pulse of music, all of which are compatible with Amazon Alexa.
- The iRobot Roomba i3 Plus Evo is available refurbished for $169.99 at eBay when you use the code SCOREMORE, which is $330 less than buying it new. Along with its advanced mapping features and support for virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the robovac comes with an auto-empty dock.
- Amazon is selling Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for the latest iPad for $199.99 ($50 off), which is an all-time low price. The accessory lets you type on your iPad with a keyboard that magnetically attaches to it just like a laptop but can also serve as a kickstand that props up your device.