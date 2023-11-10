The strikes are over — cue the rewatch podcasts

After four (!!) months, the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended. There is a lot to unpack about the contract, but I will let the showbiz experts (read: not me) handle that. For our purposes, there are a few key ways podcasting is affected.

The most immediate impact will be on the rewatch podcasts, which can finally resume business as normal. As Amrita Khalid reported this summer , TV rewatch podcasts hosted by shows’ former cast members counted as “promotion” and were therefore struck. After a long lull, we can expect a deluge of rewatch content in the coming weeks. ( Christy Carlson Romano , for one, is very excited.)

These shows, many of which regularly rank in the top podcasts on Spotify and Apple, handled the strike in a number of different ways. The Always Sunny Podcast simply has not published an episode since the strike began. Office Ladies banked a number of episodes and managed to publish right to the end of the strike, adding a disclaimer at the beginning of every episode that the recording took place pre-strike. Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald refrained from recapping past Scrubs episodes and instead focused on interviews. It is also only fitting that It’s Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond got derailed by the strike, much like its show of origin, and had to pivot to everyday chat until the season ended in September. I hope for me and the other FNL girlies that it comes back.