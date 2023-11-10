Ad-free Instagram and Facebook is here — and it’s expensive

Meta is starting to prompt users to sign up for the paid “No Ads” version of Facebook and Instagram that’s launching in Europe. It’s rolling out as Meta responds to new EU privacy regulations by positioning the use of its services with targeted ads as a choice by users. Of course, that choice is also the only alternative available to paying around $20 per month to disengage from ads on Facebook and Instagram.

The new prompt clarifies that people using both Facebook and Instagram will eventually need to pay an additional fee to cover both profiles. The pop-up appeared on one of our editor’s Instagram accounts (and Matt Navarra mentions people are seeing them on Facebook as well), so you can see what it looks like right here.

Meta’s Instagram prompt for a subscription to use it without ads Image: Thomas Ricker

The fee to go ad-free is €9.99 per month when purchased on the web or €12.99 per month if purchased through Google or Apple’s app stores. Right now, that subscription fee covers all linked accounts.

However, after March 1st, subscribers will have to pay an extra fee for any additional linked profiles in their Meta Account center. It’s €6 per month if purchased directly or €8 if purchased via an app store. The ad-free service is only offered to users over the age of 18.