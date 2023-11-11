You might think that two weeks before Black Friday is a bad time to get the best prices on tech, but with so many deals dropping early it doesn’t hurt to be shopping ahead of schedule. For example, the Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds have once again dropped down to their lowest prices. You can get Sony’s ultra-lightweight and comfy buds in black for just $108.80 ($90 off) at Newegg. Or, if you prefer brighter color options, Amazon, Target, and Sony also have them in white and blue for around $128 ($72 off).

The LinkBuds S are all about comfort, with each earbud weighing in at under five grams. These noise-canceling buds are great for wearing for long stretches, like a lengthy commute — especially since they can automatically switch between noise cancellation mode and a transparency mode that lets you hear your environment more clearly.

The Nanoleaf Lines are on sale in a nine-light starter kit for a new low price of $149.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. The smart LED lights can add some dramatic accent colors to your walls, with 60-degree lines that create angular patterns of colored light. Nanoleaf lights can be set up to sync with music, mirror the color on a screen, or to just set a unique mood. You’ve likely seen many styles of Nanoleaf lights in the backgrounds of various YouTubers and Twitch streamers, but you don’t have to be a content creator to admire their funky looks.

Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit (60 degrees, nine-light kit) $ 150 $ 200 25 % off $ 150 $ 150 $ 200 25 % off The Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit comes with an adapter and nine LED light bars, allowing you to add color to your wall in a variety of patterns. The lights can also sync with your music and mirror the colors on your display or make use of an assortment of preloaded scenes via a companion app.

$150 at Best Buy$150 at Amazon

Samsung’s flagship slab phone is once again on sale for its best price since last month’s Amazon Prime Day. You can get an unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage for $899.99 ($300 off) at Amazon. The S23 Ultra may not seem as fancy as Samsung’s latest folding phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but the Ultra has pretty much everything you may want in a phone. If you like your phones big (like, 6.8 inches big) and want them to have top-class specs all around with a bunch of cameras and even a stylus — the S23 Ultra is your bag. Samsung’s flagship also takes some of the best photos around, with 30x zoom that’s actually usable and the best Portrait Mode subject cutouts around. It’s just a whole lot of phone, and now for a good chunk less money.