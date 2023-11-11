Netflix’s Terminator anime gets the briefest of teasers

It’s been a while since we learned that Netflix was teaming up with Production I.G for a Terminator anime, but today we finally have some more details on the show. The debut teaser for the anime was featured at Netflix’s Geeked Week event, and it shows, well, the title and not much else.
For the unaware, animation studio Production I.G has worked on some of the most iconic anime ever, from the original Ghost in the Shell film all the way up to recent releases like the Star Wars Visions anthology. For Terminator — which doesn’t have an official name yet, by the way, and is somehow the first animated take on the franchise — the eight-episode series will be directed by Masashi Kudo, best-known for working on the Bleach franchise, with Mattson Tomlin (Project Power and Mother/Android) serving as writer and showrunner.
As for where it fits into the Terminator timeline, here’s the official premise:
2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity.
She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.
The Terminator anime doesn’t currently have a premiere date. But it’s part of a large push of animated adaptations from Netflix, which includes Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Skull Island, and an upcoming Tomb Raider series.