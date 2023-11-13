Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for a new low price

As Black Friday deals continue trickling in early, more recent devices are going on sale for the first time or for new lows. One example is Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which came out just a couple of months ago and is now on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.

The new flagship 4K streaming stick from Amazon is a lot like the last-gen model, but it packs better specs with Wi-Fi 6E support and 16GB of storage instead of 8GB while maintaining HDR support that includes HDR10 and HDR10 Plus. The last-gen model was one of our top recommendations for streaming devices, and the new model is just more of the same formula — a great streamer, especially if you want voice commands via Alexa. So if you want pretty much all the specs you can ask for in a stick-style streaming device that hides away behind your TV and comes with a good remote, the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a bargain right now.

It’s feeling like devices are starting to get a little more fun and playful now that see-through tech is coming back in vogue. Sharge’s transparent power banks are a great example of making a humdrum accessory more interesting-looking, and they’re now on sale for a new low price. You can get the Shargeek Storm 2 portable power bank for $159.99 ($69 off) or the more compact Shargeek Storm 2 Slim for $109.98 ($60 off) — both at Amazon when you click their respective on-page coupons.

The Storm 2 is a beefy power bank that holds up to 25,600mAh / 93.5Wh of juice, has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, and can output 100W of power to charge even larger laptops. The smaller Storm 2 Slim is no slouch, however, as it packs 20,000mAh / 72Wh of power with just one less output port. Both have handy color LCDs to show you battery and output levels, and frankly, both look smashing. There’s a small part of me that looks at the Storm 2 and feels strangely compelled to pick it up and put it to my ear like it’s a certain iconic phone.

Shargeek 130 (aka Storm 2) $ 160 $ 229 30 % off $ 160 $ 160 $ 229 30 % off This 93.5Wh pack has 100W USB-C output, 100W USB-C input, a DC jack for input and output, and secondary USB-C and USB-A outputs that can run in tandem. There’s an integrated screen that can show simultaneous input and output. The batteries aren’t blue like in the image. $160 at Amazon

Shargeek 130 (aka Storm 2 Slim) $ 110 $ 200 45 % off $ 110 $ 110 $ 200 45 % off This slimmer 72Wh model ditches the DC barrel jack and second USB-C port but adds larger cells and a higher total output of 130W. You still only get 100W USB-C output, though, and it charges slower at 65W. I prefer the larger one. $110 at Amazon

