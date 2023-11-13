Threads finally lets you delete your account separately from Instagram

Meta is rolling out a way for you to delete your Threads profile without having to delete your Instagram account, too. You’ll be able to access the new feature from the settings menu in a new “Delete or Deactivate Profile” section, according to a post from Instagram boss Adam Mosseri. I don’t have the feature yet myself, but I suspect Meta will make it available to everyone soon enough.

This new ability to delete just your Threads profile addresses an early complaint with the app, which currently requires that you sign up with an Instagram account. However, shortly after the app’s launch, Mosseri said the company was “looking into” a way to be able to delete a Threads account on its own. (And if you don’t want to permanently delete your Threads profile, you can always deactivate it.)

Mosseri also shared that the platform is rolling out a way to opt out of having your Threads posts featured on Facebook and Instagram. The feature first popped up over the weekend, and Meta introduced it after it “heard feedback that you want more control over the experience,” Mosseri says.