The Fitbit Charge 6 is already nearly 40 percent off ahead of Black Friday

At its core, the Charge 6 is a lot like the last-gen Charge 5, save for a new haptic button on the side and a handful of software updates. The feature-rich fitness tracker still touts long battery life, a bright always-on display, and a full suite of sensors for tracking things like stress, your blood oxygen levels, and a host of fitness activities. This time around, though, it also supports Google Wallet and turn-by-turn navigations via Google Maps, along with more accurate heart rate sensing and the ability to pair with certain gym equipment over Bluetooth. Existing Fitbit users will have to migrate their Fitbit data over to a Google account to use the device, sure, but that mandate is coming for all Fitbit users sooner or later.

I’m an absolute sucker for colorful accent lighting, which is probably one of the reasons I’ve kept a keen eye on Nanoleaf since it arrived on the scene just over a decade ago. In recent years, the company has bet its reputation on a series of color-changing lightbulbs and modular lighting systems like the Nanoleaf Lines — which is on sale in a nine-piece starter kit from Amazon, Best Buy, and Nanoleaf for $149.99 ($50 off), an all-time low.

Like many of Nanoleaf’s other LED lighting solutions, the Nanoleaf Lines are designed to add a futuristic vibe to your living room, bedroom, or at-home entertainment setup. The nine, wall-mountable light bars support a variety of platforms (including Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home) and can be set up in an array of different patterns, giving you ample control over how they look. The color-changing lights also offer screen mirror capabilities, support music syncing, and feature a built-in Thread radio, meaning they should integrate smoothly with the new Matter protocol... whenever Nanoleaf gets around to issuing that promised OTA update, that is.

