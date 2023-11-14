Uber is testing a service that lets you hire drivers for chores

Uber is experimenting with a new service that allows users to hire drivers from its app to complete everyday household chores and projects, in a bid to expand beyond its existing ridesharing and courier business. The service, called Uber Tasks, will launch as a “small pilot” in the coming weeks in Fort Myers, Florida and Edmonton, Alberta.
The news, first reported by Bloomberg, confirms an earlier report from the publication in September that found evidence for a new “Chore” option within the Uber app’s code. Uber Tasks is essentially an online marketplace for freelance laborers, much like TaskRabbit or Thumbtack — only you’d be advertising tasks specifically to Uber drivers and couriers who can opt-in to the program.
Uber drivers and couriers can see the estimated earnings for a task before reserving.
According to a statement provided to The Verge by Uber spokesperson Conor Ferguson, users can advertise chores like furniture assembly, snow removal, at-home laundry, packing/unpacking, holiday decorating, yard cleanup, garden maintenance, and lawn mowing during the initial pilot. Uber couriers and drivers can then browse the unclaimed tasks, with estimated earnings displayed before reserving. “We’re always thinking about how to bring people more ways to earn with Uber,” said Ferguson to The Verge. “This small pilot is the newest way for drivers and couriers to put their skills to work and earn on their own schedule.”
Despite Uber reporting its second consecutive profitable quarter for 2023 last week, growth at the company is sluggish. The company has made other attempts to generate additional revenue in recent months, including the launch of a new flight booking service in the UK, and by sticking video ads in its apps.