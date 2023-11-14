X continues to suck at moderating hate speech, according to a new report

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) released a new report on Tuesday that suggests X (formerly Twitter) is failing to remove posts that violate its own community rules regarding misinformation, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other hate speech. Researchers in the CCDH study reported 200 “hateful” posts about the Israel-Hamas war that breached platform rules to X moderators on October 31st, finding that 98 percent of the posts still remained live after allowing seven days to process the reports.

According to the CCDH, the reported posts, which largely promoted bigotry and incited violence against Muslims, Palestinians, and Jewish people, were collected from 101 separate X accounts. Just one account was suspended over their actions, and the posts that remained live accrued a combined 24,043,693 views at the time the report was published. This follows an earlier report from the CCDH in September regarding hate speech in which X claimed the organization misrepresented how many users had viewed the hateful content.

It’s also worth noting that 43 of the 101 X accounts in the study were verified. Users who pay the $8 monthly subscription to X Premium for user verification also benefit from algorithmic boosts that improve the visibility of their posts, leading other studies to suggest that verified X users are “superspreaders of misinformation.”