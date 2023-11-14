Here are your bingo cards for Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Fortnite testimony

The Epic v. Google trial is absolutely chock-full of intriguing lingo, so we couldn’t resist — we whipped up a custom set of bingo cards to make your trial live blog experience that much sweeter.

Here are four bingo cards to get started with; you can click to enlarge and save whichever strikes your fancy.

Want to print them out for the authentic experience? Be our guest! Unless you don’t have a printer anymore for some reason, of course. There are no prizes, but feel free to let us know in the comments if you win.