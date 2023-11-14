Amazon will now let you track Buy with Prime orders from your Amazon account

If you buy something from a merchant that uses Amazon’s Buy with Prime button, you’ll now be able to track those orders on your Amazon account, access 24/7 customer service over live chat, and be able to return “eligible” orders at “more drop-off locations” without having to box them up or add a label, Amazon announced on Tuesday.
Amazon’s Buy with Prime initiative lets shoppers buy things from non-Amazon websites and merchants but still be able to take advantage of Prime benefits like free two-day shipping. The company launched it in April 2022 and expanded its availability earlier this year. However, until now, you couldn’t track a Buy with Prime order from an Amazon account, which could be useful if you end up doing a lot of holiday shopping on websites that offer the Buy with Prime button. That said, to use Buy with Prime, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.
Amazon is also adding Amazon reviews on “product pages for participating brands that offer Buy with Prime” to make it easier to vet specific products that you’re shopping for.