Amazon will now let you track Buy with Prime orders from your Amazon account

If you buy something from a merchant that uses Amazon’s Buy with Prime button, you’ll now be able to track those orders on your Amazon account, access 24/7 customer service over live chat, and be able to return “eligible” orders at “more drop-off locations” without having to box them up or add a label, Amazon announced on Tuesday .

Amazon’s Buy with Prime initiative lets shoppers buy things from non-Amazon websites and merchants but still be able to take advantage of Prime benefits like free two-day shipping. The company launched it in April 2022 and expanded its availability earlier this year. However, until now, you couldn’t track a Buy with Prime order from an Amazon account, which could be useful if you end up doing a lot of holiday shopping on websites that offer the Buy with Prime button. That said, to use Buy with Prime, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.