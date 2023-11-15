Amazon’s new security robot is kind of cute

Because the world wasn’t frightening enough already, companies can now buy a security robot from Amazon to patrol their businesses. Lucky for humans, this thing looks like it’s just a step above a Roomba — it’s giving Wall-E instead of Terminator.

Amazon launched Astro for Business for customers in the US today, a robot for sale for $2,349.99. It roves around autonomously or via remote control. It’s also equipped with an HD periscope camera with night vision and offers a 24/7 live view and two-way talk. Along with the robot, Amazon is also offering three different subscription services to help companies monitor their facilities.

It’s giving Wall-E instead of Terminator.

For $99 a month, its Virtual Security Guard subscription allows the robot to notify Ring’s Rapid Response agents after detecting an unfamiliar person, strange sound, or other activity it deems suspicious. Customers have to subscribe to Ring Protect Pro and Astro Secure to access Virtual Security Guard, and those subscriptions cost $20 and $60 a month, respectively.

Image: Amazon

Ring Protect Pro lets users save the device’s footage for up to 180 days and sync up with Ring motion sensors and alarms. Astro Secure allows the robot to patrol autonomously, moving along routes users customize themselves. Astro can also send alerts to the user and autonomously head over to triggered sensors to check out what’s happening.

Amazon piloted a similar robot for homes last year. Astro for Home is still only available by invite for $1,599.99. While that bot aimed to help residents keep an eye on their pets and maybe check if they left a stove burner on, Astro for Business is designed to map and navigate larger spaces — up to 5,000 sq. ft.