Apple’s new iMac and MacBook Pros are matching their all-time low prices

Were you waiting until Black Friday to score a good deal on Apple’s new M3-powered MacBook Pros or iMacs? Well, you might not need to. Right now, the new Apple desktop and laptops have returned to their all-time low price at B&H Photo. While it’s possible they could drop in price even more next week, this is a good deal to grab if you’d rather not wait and see.
First up, if you’re shopping for laptops, the gray 14-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM now starts at $1,449 ($150 off), while the black M3 Pro-equipped version with 18GB of RAM is $1,799 ($200 off). Meanwhile, the even more powerful 16-inch M3 Pro-powered laptop starts at $2,299 ($200 off). All of these discounts will show up after you add the laptops to your cart.
Except for a new fingerprint-resistant black color and no Touch Bar, the new laptops look a lot like their predecessors and share the same port layout. The 16-inch MacBook Pro continues to offer a higher-resolution display over the 14-inch, while offering an extra pair of USB-3 ports. However, the new M3 chips allow for faster performance and longer battery life. The M3 Pro and M3 Max chips also support even more RAM, with the latter offers up to 128GB — a first for an Apple laptop. The laptops also now all support Wi-Fi 6E.
Read our reviews of the 16-inch M3-equipped MacBook Pro and 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro.
14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 (2023)
Apple’s new entry-level model for the MacBook Pro line is now a 14-inch laptop powered by the new base M3 processor. It uses a similar design to the pricier 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s Pro / Max-series chips but is offered at a lower price with the same ports and less RAM.
16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro / Max (2023)
The 16-inch MacBook Pro remains Apple’s largest laptop for creators and power users. The latest model includes a spec bump to the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, with a claimed battery life of up to 22 hours, and is configurable with up to 128GB of RAM.
Alternatively, if you’re looking for a desktop, you can buy the stunning new 24-inch iMac in silver or purple for $1,199 ($100 off). Compared to its 21-inch predecessor, the all-in-one desktop is more powerful with the M3 chip, offers more RAM options, and supports Wi-Fi 6E. Otherwise, it’s very similar in design and features to the last-gen model, arriving with the same 4.5K (4480 x 2520) display. It’s also just as simple to set up and use and offers the same great speakers, webcam, and microphones.
2023 iMac (24-inch, M3)
Apple’s new iMac is a refresh of the 24-inch design from 2021 with a new M3 processor, Wi-Fi 6E, and the same 4.5K (4480 x 2520) display built into its thin chassis.
If you’re in the market for a PC or PlayStation gaming headset, right now, some of Sony’s InZone headsets are almost half off. You can, for instance, buy Sony’s InZone H3 for around $58 ($42 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and directly from Sony, which is the headset’s all-time low price.
If you’re looking for a comfortable and no-frills gaming headset, this could be a good one to consider. Sony’s entry-level InZone headset delivers decent sound performance, and you can even customize the audio profile. Plus, the headset sports ear cups so you can comfortably don them during long gaming sessions along with a handy flip-to-mute microphone.
However, they aren’t wireless like Sony’s InZone H7 and lack the Sony InZone H9’s noise cancellation. If you do want those features, right now, the H7 is down to $119.99 ($110 off) at Amazon, while you can buy the H9 with noise cancellation for around $238 ($62 off) at Amazon and for $12 more at Best Buy and Sony. Along with the same features found in the H3, the pricier headsets also sport better sound quality and battery life.
Sony InZone H3
The InZone H3 is the wired (3.5mm / USB-A) model in Sony’s latest lineup of gaming headsets, which are compatible with both PlayStation and PC. You can customize the sound profile of InZone headsets with the InZone companion app and Sony’s Spatial Sound Personalizer.
Some more deals and sales
- As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazfit is selling the Amazfit GTR 4 for $159.99 ($40 off) when you apply the code BFGTR4 at checkout. That’s even cheaper than Amazon’s early Black Friday $30 discount. The platform-agnostic smartwatch offers a lot of value for your money with features like multiband GPS, compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa, and sensors for tracking everything from heart rate to stress. Read our review.
- Amazon is selling the Alexa Voice Remote Pro for $27.99 ($7 off), which is its all-time low price. Along with customizable buttons, the remote offers backlighting and a useful remote finder feature. Read our review.
- The Insta360 Link is on sale for $254.99 ($45 off) when you buy it directly from Insta360 or B&H Photo. This is a terrific high-end webcam, one equipped with a 0.5-inch sensor and gimbal that can follow you as you move around. Read our review.
- The Nanoleaf Matter A19 E26 Smart Bulb is on sale for $14.99 ($5 off) at Amazon and Nanoleaf. The 1,100-lumen smart bulbs are compatible with both Matter and Thread, which means you can control them with a wide range of smart home assistants.