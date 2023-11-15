Apple’s new iMac and MacBook Pros are matching their all-time low prices

Were you waiting until Black Friday to score a good deal on Apple’s new M3-powered MacBook Pros or iMacs? Well, you might not need to. Right now, the new Apple desktop and laptops have returned to their all-time low price at B&H Photo. While it’s possible they could drop in price even more next week, this is a good deal to grab if you’d rather not wait and see.

Except for a new fingerprint-resistant black color and no Touch Bar, the new laptops look a lot like their predecessors and share the same port layout. The 16-inch MacBook Pro continues to offer a higher-resolution display over the 14-inch, while offering an extra pair of USB-3 ports. However, the new M3 chips allow for faster performance and longer battery life. The M3 Pro and M3 Max chips also support even more RAM, with the latter offers up to 128GB — a first for an Apple laptop. The laptops also now all support Wi-Fi 6E.

16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro / Max (2023) $ 2299 $ 2499 8 % off $ 2299 $ 2299 $ 2499 8 % off The 16-inch MacBook Pro remains Apple’s largest laptop for creators and power users. The latest model includes a spec bump to the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, with a claimed battery life of up to 22 hours, and is configurable with up to 128GB of RAM. $2299 at B&H Photo (M3 Pro)

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a desktop, you can buy the stunning new 24-inch iMac in silver or purple for $1,199 ($100 off). Compared to its 21-inch predecessor, the all-in-one desktop is more powerful with the M3 chip, offers more RAM options, and supports Wi-Fi 6E. Otherwise, it’s very similar in design and features to the last-gen model, arriving with the same 4.5K (4480 x 2520) display. It’s also just as simple to set up and use and offers the same great speakers, webcam, and microphones.

2023 iMac (24-inch, M3) $ 1199 $ 1299 8 % off $ 1199 $ 1199 $ 1299 8 % off Apple’s new iMac is a refresh of the 24-inch design from 2021 with a new M3 processor, Wi-Fi 6E, and the same 4.5K (4480 x 2520) display built into its thin chassis. $1199 at B&H Photo

If you’re in the market for a PC or PlayStation gaming headset, right now, some of Sony’s InZone headsets are almost half off. You can, for instance, buy Sony’s InZone H3 for around $58 ($42 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and directly from Sony, which is the headset’s all-time low price.

If you’re looking for a comfortable and no-frills gaming headset, this could be a good one to consider. Sony’s entry-level InZone headset delivers decent sound performance, and you can even customize the audio profile. Plus, the headset sports ear cups so you can comfortably don them during long gaming sessions along with a handy flip-to-mute microphone.

However, they aren’t wireless like Sony’s InZone H7 and lack the Sony InZone H9’s noise cancellation. If you do want those features, right now, the H7 is down to $119.99 ($110 off) at Amazon, while you can buy the H9 with noise cancellation for around $238 ($62 off) at Amazon and for $12 more at Best Buy and Sony. Along with the same features found in the H3, the pricier headsets also sport better sound quality and battery life.