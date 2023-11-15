The Analogue Pocket now comes in a rainbow of classic Game Boy colors

Analogue seems obsessed with recreating the Game Boy family as faithfully as possible. For its latest endeavor, it’s bringing the classic colorways of the Game Boy Advance and Pocket to the Analogue Pocket. These Classic Limited Edition Pockets have, according to the press release, been “carefully color-matched” to resemble the colors of the Game Boys of old, offering blue, green, indigo, spice orange, pink, red, silver, and yellow.

Just take a look at this. Don’t you just feel somewhere between 10–15 years old again seeing that iconic indigo color?

Photo: Analogue

The Classic Limited Edition Pockets will go on sale on November 17th, retailing for $249.99. Expect them to start shipping a few days later on the 20th, which means they’ll hopefully make for a nice Christmas present for that person in your life who still has all their Game Boy carts from their youth — looking at you, Travis.