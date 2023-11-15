Tesla’s Cyberquad for Kids is back and officially a toy again

After being recalled last year for not meeting product safety standards, Tesla’s $1,900 Cyberquad for Kids is once again available to purchase on the Tesla webstore in the US. The latest release of the Cybertruck-inspired ride-on toy — identified as Model 915 — is an updated version of the Model 914 Cyberquad for Kids that launched back in December 2021. Orders for the Model 915 are expected to begin shipping in late November.

Like the Model 914, the new Model 915 Cyberquad for Kids was jointly created by Tesla and popular children’s toy maker Radio Flyer, best known as the makers of the Little Red Wagon. The battery-powered Cyberquad for Kids has a 500W motor with a top speed of 10 mph (that parents can switch to 5 mph) and a max range of 15 miles, with LED headlights and taillights. Much like its Cybertruck inspiration, this pint-sized version of the Cyberquad ATV for adults also features a steel frame and high-pressure rubber air tires.

The new Model 915 Cyberquad for Kids has been updated with a new suspension and safety labels to comply with CPSC rules. Image: Tesla

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall for the original Model 914 in October 2022 after determining that it was better classified as a youth ATV rather than a ride-on toy. The Cyberquad for Kids failed to meet the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs at that time, which are fairly extensive owing to the high risk of injury ATVs present.