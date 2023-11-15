Skip to main content
Snapchat and NYX launch new beauty filter that’s also a stealth shopping tool

It’s the latest AR filter aimed at trying to get users to buy stuff in the real world.

By Justine Calma, a science reporter covering the environment, climate, and energy with a decade of experience. She is also the host of the Hell or High Water podcast.

A phone shows a person’s face with a Snapchat makeup filter. The phone is propped up next to makeup products.
Snapchat and NYX Professional Makeup launched a new AR filter and shopping tool called Beauty Bestie.
Image: Snapchat

Snapchat just launched a new AR makeup filter that links to products that users can buy to recreate their looks in the real world. It’s a partnership with cosmetics brand NYX Professional Makeup that they’re calling Beauty Bestie.

AR beauty filters are nothing new, but Snapchat and NYX have turned this filter into a marketing tool for products consumers would typically find in a local pharmacy. With struggling pharmacy chains shutting down a lot of locations lately, this is one way NYX might be able to nab more customers online.

Users can find the filter by searching “NYX Beauty Bestie” or visiting the makeup brand’s public profile on Snapchat. They’ll find daily looks created by NYX makeup artists that users can personalize based on their own preferences. “The more you interact, the more it learns what you like, making it that much more personal over time,” according to an email from Snapchat.

The filter also suggests products for users to buy. A “more” button will pop up that links to products for sale on the NYX website. Sometime this winter, NYX plans to launch another feature within the app allowing users to scan a NYX product with their phone camera and be offered tutorial videos for using the product.

From virtually doing your makeup to painting your nails, there are plenty of beauty-focused AR filters these days, and increasingly, companies are seeking ways to monetize them. Earlier this year, Snapchat launched a new business unit called AR Enterprise Services (ARES) to allow brands and their customers to use AR to virtually try on products and shop online.

