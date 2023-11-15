YouTube Premium’s better-looking 1080p is now on Android and TVs, too

YouTube has officially rolled out its YouTube Premium-exclusive “enhanced bitrate” 1080p resolution option on Android and TVs, the company announced on Wednesday. The improved video quality launched on iOS first earlier this year and became available on the web in August.
I don’t subscribe to Premium, so I can’t vouch for whether the enhanced bitrate makes much of a difference. But YouTube says that the improved video quality is turned on automatically “based on your connection and viewing settings,” so if you pay for Premium and your videos now look a little bit nicer, that might be why.
YouTube also detailed a few other improvements that are now available to Premium subscribers. You can now pick up videos where you left off when watching on smart TVs and tablets; previously, this was only something you could do when moving between mobile and the web. Premium subscribers will also be able to try YouTube’s experimental conversational AI chatbot and AI-generated video summary features.