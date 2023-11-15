YouTube Premium’s better-looking 1080p is now on Android and TVs, too

YouTube has officially rolled out its YouTube Premium-exclusive “enhanced bitrate” 1080p resolution option on Android and TVs, the company announced on Wednesday. The improved video quality launched on iOS first earlier this year and became available on the web in August.

I don’t subscribe to Premium, so I can’t vouch for whether the enhanced bitrate makes much of a difference. But YouTube says that the improved video quality is turned on automatically “based on your connection and viewing settings,” so if you pay for Premium and your videos now look a little bit nicer, that might be why.