Google’s new Titan security keys are ready for a world without passwords

The latest iteration of Google’s Titan Security Key is here, ready to work alongside the new passwordless passkey technology that’s rolled out with support from Apple, Microsoft, Google, and many others. Two new versions of the key are available in the Google Store starting today with either a USB-C connection ($35) or USB-A connection ($30), and — like the previous versions released in 2021 — both also have NFC to connect wirelessly to phones and other mobile devices.

I’ve been using the USB-C version for a few days, and it works just as well as other keys I have, like the older Titan hardware and other FIDO2 keys from Yubico. Having NFC support on both versions is convenient so that you don’t have to choose, especially since when setting up keys, you’ll want to have at least two to maintain a backup.

Even with rapidly expanding support for passkeys, going passwordless with a security key has been easier than any other options I’ve tried. These are FIDO2 compatible, so they can serve as two-factor authentication security with existing services, and they have enough storage on board to hold more than 250 unique passkeys.

Other two-factor technologies like code generators, push notifications, and sending codes via email or text can add some protection against attackers stealing your password. But security keys go beyond that by using cryptography that verifies things on both ends: ensuring it’s a legit key and that you’re not giving up your login information to a fake website.