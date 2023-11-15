Instagram gets new filters for the first time in forever

Instagram is changing a lot these days, especially when it comes to the ways in which we can share our content with others and segment different audiences. But today, the Meta-owned app is bringing the focus back to its creative tools — adding a handful of features including Instagram’s first new filters in ages. And there are a ton of them: I count 25 new filter additions on iOS before you reach the ones that were present before.

“From subtle color edits to options for expressive styles, these updates make it easy for you to try various looks for your posts,” Meta’s blog post reads. As always, you can adjust the intensity of any filter with a slider. For the first time, some of these filters (like “wide angle” and “wavy”) make significant changes to your original images instead of just switching up the color and tone.

Instagram has added dozens of new filters. GIF: Instagram

And there are others, like “color leak” and “zoom blur,” that seem aimed at users of VSCO, Picsart, and other apps; Instagram is clearly trying to extend the range of its filters so you won’t need to go elsewhere for the edits you’re trying to achieve. Here’s the full list of new filters on iOS:

Fade

Fade warm

Fade cool

Simple

Simple warm

Simple cool

Boost

Boost warm

Boost cool

Graphite

Hyper

Rosy

Emerald

Midnight

Grainy

Gritty

Halo

Color leak

Soft light

Zoom blur

Handheld

Moiré

Lo-res

Wide angle

Wavy

See? I told you there are a lot.

The new updates also include several improvements for Reels. Instagram says it’s testing the ability to scale, crop, and rotate individual clips, and it’ll soon be adding undo and redo buttons. “We’re also adding 10 new English text-to-speech voices to choose from, available in select countries,” the company said, plus there are a few new fonts (with optional outlines for better readability).

Instagram is testing the option to let users make stickers from their own photos and videos. Image: Instagram

Perhaps the most fun new thing is that Instagram is “testing the ability to create custom stickers from your own photos and videos in your camera roll, or from eligible photos and videos you see on Instagram.” The company says this feature uses learnings from its Segment Anything AI model, though there isn’t any information about how it’s being used here.