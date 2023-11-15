Google is going to let teens use Bard, though with some guardrails

Google is going to allow teens to use Bard beginning Thursday, though the AI chatbot will have some guardrails in place, according to a blog post from Google’s Tulsee Doshi.

Bard will be available for teens in “most countries around the world” as long as they meet Google’s minimum age requirement to be in charge of their own account, Doshi says. (For many countries, that age is 13; Google lists the exceptions in a support document.) To start, teens will only be able to use Bard in English, but Doshi says Google will add more languages “over time.”

Google has a few safety measures to help teens understand how generative AI works and prevent them from seeing unsafe content.

As part of the onboarding process for teens, Google will share resources like a video that gives a brief overview of what generative AI is and some of its pitfalls (like hallucinations).

When a teen asks a fact-based question for the first time, Doshi says the company will run its feature that double-checks Bard answers with Google Search.

Google has also trained Bard to “recognize areas that are inappropriate to younger users” and has “implemented safety features and guardrails to help prevent unsafe content, such as illegal or age-gated substances, from appearing in its responses to teens,” Doshi says.