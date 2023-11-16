Sony and Apple are giving PS5 owners six free months of Apple Music

Apple and Sony have put together a promotional offer for PS5 owners that allows them to enjoy ad-free access to the Apple Music streaming service for up to six months. The offer is available for new and “qualified returning” Apple Music customers until November 15th, 2024, and can be activated by simply downloading and signing into the Apple Music app on any PS5 model. After the initial six months is up, users in the US will be charged $10.99 per month — the standard price for an Individual Apple Music membership — to continue the service.

PS5 owners who take up the offer aren’t limited to just streaming Apple Music from their console. Once the six-month trial has started you can listen to tunes across any supported devices, including on Windows, Android phones, and all of Apple’s gear. You can find the full list of participating countries and regions running the offer on the PlayStation website.