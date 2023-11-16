Apple Music Classical for the iPad is here

Apple has finally made its classical music app available for the iPad. Now, you can download Apple Music Classical, which is included with an Apple Music subscription, directly from the App Store.

Apple first launched its long-awaited classical music app on the iPhone in March, offering a library full of recordings you can search through by composer, work, conductor, and more. The app comes out of Apple’s 2021 acquisition of classical music streaming service Primephonic and allows you to listen to recordings with up to 192 kHz / 24-bit lossless audio.

Image: Apple

Apple Music Classical for the iPad comes with some optimizations for the larger display, including a full navigational sidebar that lets you quickly jump to the albums and songs in your library, access playlists, and use the app’s search features.