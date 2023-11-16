Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Apple Music Classical for the iPad is here

Apple Music Classical for the iPad is here

/

You can now listen to the millions of recordings through Apple’s classical music app on the iPad.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An image of the Apple Music Classical app on a red and white background.
Illustration by Will Joel / The Verge

Apple has finally made its classical music app available for the iPad. Now, you can download Apple Music Classical, which is included with an Apple Music subscription, directly from the App Store.

Apple first launched its long-awaited classical music app on the iPhone in March, offering a library full of recordings you can search through by composer, work, conductor, and more. The app comes out of Apple’s 2021 acquisition of classical music streaming service Primephonic and allows you to listen to recordings with up to 192 kHz / 24-bit lossless audio.

Image: Apple

Apple Music Classical for the iPad comes with some optimizations for the larger display, including a full navigational sidebar that lets you quickly jump to the albums and songs in your library, access playlists, and use the app’s search features.

Apple rolled out its classical music app on Android in May, but it seems like we’ll have to wait a little longer to see if Apple ever decides to make an app for Mac.

More from Apple