Nvidia’s GeForce Now gets support for PC Game Pass with Xbox account syncing

Nvidia is rolling out a new update for GeForce Now that allows members to sync their Xbox accounts to the cloud gaming service. Syncing up an Xbox account will allow GeForce Now members to access any PC Game Pass titles on Nvidia’s service, alongside their existing library of game purchases from the Microsoft Store.

Nvidia has completed the work needed to make the Microsoft Store work with GeForce Now, following the first Xbox PC games arriving on the service earlier this year. Nvidia also started rolling out the ability to stream first-party Microsoft games like Deathloop and Grounded as well as third-party titles like No Man’s Sky and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord through a PC Game Pass subscription in August.

An Xbox account inside GeForce Now. Image: Nvidia

“Members can now connect their Xbox accounts to GeForce NOW to sync the games they own to their GeForce NOW library,” says Nvidia in a blog post today. “Syncing an Xbox account will also add any supported titles a member has access to via PC Game Pass.”