iPhone 15 owners are having wireless charging issues in GM vehicles, too

Apple might’ve solved the iPhone 15’s wireless charging issues in BMWs, but now GM says it’s looking into complaints about another problem. Numerous iPhone 15 owners across Reddit, Apple’s website, and Chevy forums say they can no longer properly charge the phone inside Chevrolet, Cadillac, and Buick vehicles.

One user on a GM truck forum says their iPhone 15 Pro Max worked “flawlessly” in their 2022 Chevy Silverado 2500 High Country until they updated their device to iOS 17.1. After the update, their phone will only charge for around “5 to 10 seconds” before stopping.

Other iPhone 15 owners have the same complaint across the many vehicles made by GM, including the 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV, 2023 Chevy Traverse, 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir, and the Cadillac XT6, just to name a few. Most users noticed charging difficulties after updating their iPhone 15 to iOS 17.1. Meanwhile, users say devices like the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 15 models without the iOS 17.1 update continue to charge in their cars just fine.

“There’s nothing we can confirm at this point”

“My iPhone 12 Pro Max worked perfectly (every time) in my ‘23 Chevy Traverse,” one user says on Reddit. “I went to the iPhone 15 Pro Max about 6 weeks ago and the feature broke just as described in other comments: Charge for a few seconds and then stops - case on or off yields same results.”

In a statement to The Verge, GM spokesperson Stu Fowle says, “We are aware of this concern and are investigating. There’s nothing we can confirm at this point.” The Verge also contacted Apple about the issue but didn’t immediately hear back.