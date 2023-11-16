Skip to main content
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are at a new low price of $154

The early Black Friday deal saves you $75 on the noise-canceling Buds. Plus, other deals today include the Pixel 8 Pro, PSVR 2, and more.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto, a writer covering tech deals and The Verge’s Deals newsletter, buying guides, and gift guides. Previously, he spent 15 years in the photography industry.

A photo of Samsung’s purple Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
The Buds 2 Pro may be a weird name to say, but they look fantastic in purple.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Early Black Friday deals keep coming in hard and fast, with one of the latest dropping Samsung’s flagship earbuds to a new low. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in all three colors are selling for $154 ($75 off) at Wellbots.

The noise-canceling earbuds offer some fancy extras when paired with a Galaxy phone, like spatial audio head tracking and auto device switching among Samsung gadgets. But even if you don’t have a phone made by Samsung, the Bluetooth buds offer a fairly light and comfy fit with 24-bit audio and IPX7 water and sweat resistance. It’s kind of wild that you can get all of this right now for just $54 more than the new entry-level Galaxy Buds FE that just came out.

Read our review of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
A photo of Samsung’s purple Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

$23033% off
$154

Samsung’s excellent-sounding Galaxy Buds 2 Pro introduce support for 24-bit audio and have a lighter, smaller, more comfortable in-ear fit than the first Buds Pros.

$154 at Wellbots$190 at Best Buy$190 at Amazon

Google has kicked off its early Black Friday deals and — surprise, surprise — the latest Pixel phones are getting some steep discounts. You can get the flagship Google Pixel 8 Pro for $799 (a whopping $200 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Google. It seems par for the course that the premium Pixel is on sale, and at this much better price, you’re getting a phone with a large 6.7-inch display that supports up to 120Hz refresh, the latest Tensor chip, 12GB of RAM, and a triple-camera setup with some AI software tricks that are likely to either delight or dismay you.

While the Pixel 8 Pro is not the biggest jump forward from last year’s 7 Pro, many of its camera features (for now, at least) are exclusive to this flagship phone. Plus, this year’s Pixel 8 generation is promised to get seven years of OS updates (fingers crossed, I guess).

Read our review of the Pixel 8 Pro.
Pixel 8 Pro shown in bay blue.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

$99920% off
$799

The Pixel 8 Pro includes what Google says is its best Pixel camera yet. It also features a built-in thermometer and Google’s third-gen Tensor G3 chip. It’s available for preorder with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

$799 at Google$799 at Best Buy $799 at Amazon

Thirsty Thursdeals:

  • Dell is offering the PlayStation VR2 bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain for $499.99 ($100 off). The PSVR 2 doesn’t get any cheaper than this when paired with one of its hallmark virtual reality gaming experiences, so if you have a PlayStation 5 and want to get the best VR that Sony has to offer, you can’t do much better than this deal. Read our review.
  • Apple’s discontinued MagSafe Duo two-in-one charger is on sale at Woot for $79.99 ($50 off). The magnetic charger for compatible iPhones and Apple Watches is far from our favorite two-in-one solution, but if you need something compact and travel-ready, it makes some sense at this price.
  • If you don’t mind being a few generations behind on wearable tech, you can get a new, fully warrantied Apple Watch Series 6 in blue or red for $199.99 ($200 off its original price). It may be three years old, but as someone who still wears a Series 6, I’m here to tell you, it’s totally fine in 2023. It may not have as large a screen as newer models and lack features like Crash Detection, but for most intents and purposes — it’s an Apple Watch. Read our review from 2020.
  • The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is $37.99 ($12 off) at Best Buy, Amazon, and Target. That’s a whole $2 cheaper than the usual deal price on Google’s handy streaming device, which is 4K-capable with HDR support, has a great remote, and has one of the best tailor-made interfaces that surfaces content for you to stream based on what you like. Read our review.

