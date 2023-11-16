Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are at a new low price of $154

Early Black Friday deals keep coming in hard and fast, with one of the latest dropping Samsung’s flagship earbuds to a new low. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in all three colors are selling for $154 ($75 off) at Wellbots.

The noise-canceling earbuds offer some fancy extras when paired with a Galaxy phone, like spatial audio head tracking and auto device switching among Samsung gadgets. But even if you don’t have a phone made by Samsung, the Bluetooth buds offer a fairly light and comfy fit with 24-bit audio and IPX7 water and sweat resistance. It’s kind of wild that you can get all of this right now for just $54 more than the new entry-level Galaxy Buds FE that just came out.

Google has kicked off its early Black Friday deals and — surprise, surprise — the latest Pixel phones are getting some steep discounts. You can get the flagship Google Pixel 8 Pro for $799 (a whopping $200 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Google. It seems par for the course that the premium Pixel is on sale, and at this much better price, you’re getting a phone with a large 6.7-inch display that supports up to 120Hz refresh, the latest Tensor chip, 12GB of RAM, and a triple-camera setup with some AI software tricks that are likely to either delight or dismay you.

While the Pixel 8 Pro is not the biggest jump forward from last year’s 7 Pro, many of its camera features (for now, at least) are exclusive to this flagship phone. Plus, this year’s Pixel 8 generation is promised to get seven years of OS updates (fingers crossed, I guess).

Thirsty Thursdeals: